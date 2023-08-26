Three injured in Bajaur blast

KHAR: Three people sustained injuries in a blast that took place near the Category-D Hospital Larkholozo in Mamond tehsil in the Bajaur tribal district on Friday, local sources said.
The sources said that the blast occurred before the maghrib prayers that left three people injured. It was said to be a remote-controlled blast.
The injured were identified as Malik Javed Ali, Malik Sajjad Ali and Jan Sardar.
The bomb had been planted along the roadside near a tree. The injured were rushed to the nearby hospital, where they were provided medical treatment.
