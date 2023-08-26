Eight-year-old ‘rape victim’ shifted to Khairpur hospital

SUKKUR: An eight-year-old girl, who was allegedly subjected sexual assault, was shifted to a Kotdiji hospital in Khairpur district on Friday.

According to reports, locals, hearing the cries of a girl, rushed to an abandoned place in Sial Muhalla near Kumb and found the girl being sexually assaulted by a man, who escaped the scene. Later, the locals shifted the eight-year-old girl to a Kotdiji hospital in Khairpur.

Meanwhile, parents of the victim girl, said that Aqib Chandio assaulted their daughter as he was identified by the locals when he was escaping.

Khairpur SSP Mir Rohal Khan Khoso took notice of the incident and directed the concerned SHO to arrest the suspect.

Kumb SHO said the medical examination of the victim girl was being carried out, while the raids to apprehend the suspect were underway.