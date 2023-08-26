Barrister Sultan lauds Kashmiri women for braving Indian oppression

ISLAMABAD: President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has urged the international community to take notice of the worsening human rights situation in the Indian occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir and stop India's barbarism and brutality against innocent Kashmiris.

Barrister Sultan said that the Kashmiri people were going through a difficult situation, adding due to the massive troops concentration in the region, the Kashmiri women have suffered enormously.

He said that Kashmiris living all over the world should become the voice of the women of IIOJ&K and expose the violation of human rights by India before the international community.

"Women and children are being targeted with pellet guns by the Indian occupation forces", he said, adding that rape was used as a weapon of war against Kashmiri women by the Indian forces.

Despite the relentless suppression, the women have significantly contributed to the ongoing freedom movement in Kashmir while fighting shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiri freedom fighters, he said.