Fight against terrorism: KP govt wants audit of funds it received

PESHAWAR: The Finance Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wrote a letter to the federal government asking the Ministry of Finance to request the Auditor General of Pakistan to send a team to conduct a special audit of the funds received by the province in the fight against terrorism.

According to the document, the KP Finance Department also sent TORs to the audit team, in which it is said that the audit team should investigate how much money the province has received so far in the fight against terrorism from the seventh NFC award and the increase in the expenditure incurred by the Home Department should be compared with other departments.

The letter said that the expenditure of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the fight against terrorism should be ascertained, while the audit team should also find out the impact of the money received. Similarly the audit team should look into the anti-terrorism projects and the money spent.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa receives one percent of the annual distributable income for the fight against terrorism. During the PTI regime, the province received Rs415 billion for the war against terrorism.

Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif had insisted on a special audit of Rs415 billion received by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf period.