PTI blasts govt over massive hike in power tariff, rupee plunge

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan Friday lashed out at the caretaker government for the ‘unbridled increase’ in power tariff and the alarming depreciation of the rupee against dollar.

PTI Secretary General said that the economy was thriving fast during PTI government and inflation was under control, however, now the economy was ruined, price hike was skyrocketing, as the government was only busy in detaining and harassing PTI workers and leaders.

He said that the power tariff was escalated alarmingly in a short span of few months, which surged to Rs. 70 per unit, fearing it could tough Rs85 per unit by next few weeks. He claimed that during PTI government, the price of electricity was Rs 16 per unit.

Omar Ayub stated that the rupee was fast losing its value against dollar, which was trading currently at Rs. 318 in the market, adding that even dollars were not available in the market. He alleged that the fascist government had gone; however, it was replaced by the caretaker fascist plus government.