New CDA chairman faces challenge to control corruption

Islamabad: Within a year, there is third change of command in the Capital Development Authority (CDA) where every day is dawned with a new corruption scandal with full involvement of civic body's own officials and employees. Previously, Captain (r) Muhammad Usman Younas replaced Amer Ali Ahmed as CDA chairman in August, last year.

The enthusiastic Captain (r) Usman was also shown the door in January last and Captain (r) Noorul Amin Mengal replaced him. But change of faces in CDA so far did not make any difference rather all the managements not only failed to control corruption but also could not address the old issues. The focus, however, remained on completing road projects.

The new CDA Chairman Captain (r) Anwarul Haq took over reigns of authority a few days after a mega scam of payments to the tune of Rs 3 billion to fake affected people of I-17 and H-17 came to light and like other cases, the same was also referred to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). Over the years it has been a routine practice in CDA that corruption cases are referred to FIA when most of damage is done leaving authority's reputation nose-diving.

Earlier, a mega scandal of over 250 files of plots local in Sector I-12, I-11 and D-13 were declared as bogus by CDA despite the fact that it was Estate Affectees wing under the Land directorate which transferred these plots on more than one occasion. Originally more than 80 per cent of these plots were allotted to genuine affectees. Captain (r) Anwarul Haq who took charge of charge of CDA chairmanship overnight visited Building Control directorate on Friday and directed officials that no negligence in provision of facilities to visitors would be tolerated.