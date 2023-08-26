Protest against inflated bills and price hike

Rawalpindi: Inflation-hit citizens came out streets to block Murree Road from Liaquat Bagh to Committee Chowk, Faizabad and Dhok Kala Khan against overbilling of electricity and price hike.

The angry mob was raising slogans against government. The protest demonstration was leaderless and purely based on public. They have warned government to immediately turn back all wrong decisions of former PDM government otherwise they will start ‘civil disobedience’. The porters burnt their electricity bills and refused to pay bills of August. They said that they will not pay electricity bills and if IESCO officials cut down connections they will face the music. The protesters warned police not to stop them.

The protester carried banners and placards and shouted ‘go government go’ and ‘war against corrupt system’. Some of protesters were carrying bulb and electric fans in their hands demanding Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice on present situation when a common man leading a hard life while political leaders are spending luxurious life. The protesters laid down on roads on the occasion.

Traffic remained jam in and around Murree Road and College Road for nearly an hour.

The protesters said such protests were going on across the country. “Now public have taken to the streets against the failed policies of the government.” “Stop usurping nation’s money,” protesters said.

The angry protesters slammed government policies and appealed media to arrange shows over overbilling and inflation because ‘Roti’ is the sole issue of people.