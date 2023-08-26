Caretaker defence minister, naval chief discuss maritime security

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Defence Minister Lieutenant General (Rtd) Anwar Ali Hyder visited Naval Headquarters here on Friday and commended the role of the Pakistan Navy (PN) in safeguarding the maritime interests of the country.

Upon arrival at Naval Headquarters, the visiting dignitary was received by Chief of the Naval Staff Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and was introduced to the Principal Staff Officers. During the meeting, matters of Regional Maritime Security milieu and operational readiness of Pakistan Navy were discussed.

The Naval Chief apprised the Defence Minister of the roles, capabilities and future modernization plans of Pakistan Navy.

He briefed the caretaker Defence Minister on recent acquisitions of state-of-the-art platforms and equipment to ensure an invincible seaward defence of the country.

The Naval Chief underscored Pakistan Navy’s initiative of Regional Maritime Security Patrol and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief missions.

He also briefed the Defence Minister on contemporary training being imparted to officers and men to keep them abreast with modern trends in naval warfare.

The caretaker Defence Minister commended the role of the Pakistan Navy in safeguarding the maritime interests of the country.

He appreciated the dedication of PN officers and men for their unwavering commitment to the performance of duties and remaining at the forefront during natural calamities.

Lieutenant General (Retd) Anwar Ali Hyder expressed his confidence in the Pakistan Navy’s operational readiness.