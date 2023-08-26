Rabbani terms CCLC formation unconstitutional, in violation of Election Act

ISLAMABAD: Former Chairman Senate Senator Mian Raza Rabbani has termed the formation of a Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC) is in violation of the scheme of the Constitution and Section 230 of the Election Act, 2017, with reference to the Caretaker Government.

“The mandate of the Caretaker Government/Cabinet is limited to and cannot exceed day-to-day affairs and does not include the examination of Acts passed by Parliament,” he said in a statement on Friday in response to the formation of CCLC through Cabinet Divisions Notification No F.5/3/2023- Com of 23 August 2023.

Raza Rabbani said that the Cabinet Committee comprises five federal ministers and four special invitees, including the Attorney General for Pakistan.

He said that the committee has been assigned four terms of reference (TORs), one of which requires it to examine the recently passed legislation to determine whether it is consistent with the Constitution, conflicts with existing laws, and whether Parliament was competent to pass it.

He said the Committee has been assigned the role of the judiciary and an unelected Government will sit in judgment over the constitutional competence of Parliament. “This also raises very serious questions as to the intentions of the Caretakers,” he said.