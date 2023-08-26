Incitement, war charges added to May 9 case against Imran

LAHORE: The prosecution has included charges of inciting rebellion and waging war against the state in the case against Imran Khan related to the May 9 incidents.

According to sources, the case registered against Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Chairman Imran Khan for his involvement in the events of May 9 now encompasses charges of inciting rebellion, waging war against the state, orchestrating riots, and making statements aimed at promoting enmity among different segments of society.

Additionally, charges related to inciting hatred have been appended. These new charges were formally added on August 18, as recorded in the police case diary.

Following the inclusion of these charges, the police sought permission from the anti-terrorism court to conduct further investigation. Subsequently, the court granted permission for the police to interrogate the PTI chairman while he was in custody. The court’s authorisation came in response to the police’s request.

According to police sources, the pre-existing Joint Investigation Team (JIT) from Lahore Police, which had previously probed the th PTI chairman at the Qila Gujar Singh Police Complex concerning the May 9 cases, will dispatch its members to Attock Jail to continue the investigation.