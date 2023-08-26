FIA arrests human trafficker involved in Greece boat tragedy

MULTAN: Federal Investigation Agency has arrested a human trafficker who was involved in recent boat capsized incident in Greece.

Human trafficker Muhammad Azam s/o Sardar Khan, in connivance of his accomplice, had extorted Rs1.2 million from a citizen for sending him to Europe. Unfortunately, the citizen lost his life while the vessel carrying illegal immigrants met an accident. The vessel was heading to Greece form Libya. FIA team will produce the accused before the court to obtain his physical remand.