FIA arrests human trafficker involved in Greece boat tragedy

MULTAN: Federal Investigation Agency has arrested a human trafficker who was involved in recent boat capsized incident in Greece.
Human trafficker Muhammad Azam s/o Sardar Khan, in connivance of his accomplice, had extorted Rs1.2 million from a citizen for sending him to Europe. Unfortunately, the citizen lost his life while the vessel carrying illegal immigrants met an accident. The vessel was heading to Greece form Libya. FIA team will produce the accused before the court to obtain his physical remand.
CHITRAL: A six-day training got underway for Kalash minority students in Chitral here on Friday. The Department of...
WANA: Students from Government Degree College, Sam Kaniguram, in the Upper South Waziristan district, and their...
ISLAMABAD: TeleNest, a Teleport Licensed Holder from Pemra unveiled its new operation centre on FridayPemra Chairman...
WANA: The tribal elders have asked the government to complete the bifurcation process of South Waziristan to...
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is making efforts to attract domestic and foreign investors to various...
ISLAMABAD: Former foreign secretary and Director General of Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad , Ambassador...