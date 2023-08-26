Pakistan says made no formal request to join BRICS

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan said on Friday it had not made any formal request to join the BRICS [Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa] bloc at a time when six new members were admitted at a summit meeting in Johannesburg on Thursday.

However, it would examine the latest developments and make a determination about its future engagement with BRICS.

“We have followed BRICS related developments in Johannesburg. We have also noted its openness to inclusive multilateralism. Pakistan has said several times in the past that it is an ardent supporter of inclusive multilateralism. Pakistan is an ardent supporter of multilateralism and as a member of several multilateral organisations, it has always played an important role for global peace and development.

“Pakistan is also an important developing country that has made many important contributions to peace, solidarity and cooperation among countries of the South. We shall continue our efforts at the international fora for fostering the spirit of international cooperation and revitalisation of inclusive multilateralism,” said a spokeswoman for the Foreign Office at the weekly media briefing.

Some have seen the inclusion of Iran, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Ethiopia, and the UAE as “a push to reshuffle a world order it sees outdated”.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, the first Pakistani to be invited to a BRICS event, said recently, “As the Indian opposition appears to be dying down, when it had succeeded in the past to keep Pakistan out of the bloc, Pakistan should apply for membership of BRICS, where lead role is of China (if Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the UAE are keen to join, why not Pakistan?), then in East Asia there’s Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), again China is in the lead there, but Pakistan isn’t ‘Looking East’. Why? Somewhat inexplicable, not seizing opportunity.”

To questions regarding the visit of US ambassador to call on the chief election commissioner, she refrained from giving her views but responded, “We can confirm that this meeting has taken place. I would advise you to contact the US Embassy or the Election Commission to ascertain the details of the meeting and any contribution that meeting will make for promotion of democracy and holding free and fair elections in Pakistan. You may like to ask the US Embassy or the Election Commission of Pakistan about the contents of their meeting.”

To another query about a meeting between a delegation from the PTI with foreign diplomats, she pointed out that the Foreign Office has noted that there are a number of meetings that the foreign diplomats held with Pakistani political figures. “This is a normal diplomatic practice that diplomats in every country hold meetings with political leaders of the country where they are posted,” she said.

On the recent tragic incident at Jaranwala, the spokeswoman said that Pakistan has strongly condemned the recent Jaranwala incident.

She was asked about international community, especially the United Nations, regarding situation of minorities in Pakistan.

“In Pakistan, when incidents of this nature happen, the state and media stand with the victims and immediate remedial actions are taken, including reconstruction of damaged properties and compensation to the victims. As a country of laws and the constitution, Pakistan cannot accept such intolerant and violent acts. We are proud of our multicultural and multi-faith heritage and we will continue to defend that.” Without naming India, she added, “We cannot draw equivalence to another country where government functionaries at the highest levels are party to violence, as attested by the BBC documentary earlier this year. We do not hide the reality of such unfortunate incidents that take place and have been very upfront in condemning the incident of 16th of August. The law enforcement authorities are taking action; we are confident that justice will be done and culprits will be brought to justice.”

Meanwhile, the Foreign Office formally commented on the success of India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon and said, “I can only say that it is a great scientific achievement, for which ISRO scientists deserve appreciation”.