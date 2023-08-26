Refinery construction at Hub: Pak plan ready to attract $12bn-$14bn Aramco investment

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has prepared a charter of commitment for Saudi giant Aramco to invest $12-$14 billion in the construction of a refinery through collaboration at the possible location of Hub, The News has learnt.

The proposed construction of Aramco refinery is ready and the Pakistani side is waiting for an agreement to kick-start implementation by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“We are ready and expecting a positive response from the KSA anytime in coming weeks,” said one top official.

The much-hyped Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), jointly run by the military and civilian top brass, has prepared three potential projects for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including the establishment of a refinery at Hub, hiring of a consultant for preparing a model for offering shares in Reko Diq and production of 600 megawatts of solar energy through a government-to-government (G2G) deal.

Official documents and a top official involved in the SIFC told The News on Friday that Pakistan’s power sector regulator National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) had already lost six to eight months after finalising the benchmark tariff at $3.4 cents owing to which no bidders showed interest in investing in solar projects in Pakistan. Now Nepra, according to the official, would have to opt either to scrap the policy of benchmark tariff or come up with a realistic benchmark tariff.

The change of guard at Nepra, the official said, has taken place and now the Ministry of Power had assigned them to pursue Nepra for finalising the best policy prescription for moving forward on this project. After finalisation of policy on tariff, the four solar projects would produce 600 megawatts of electricity, helping Islamabad to save on multimillion dollar imported furnace oil or imported RLNG in coming summer.

On the refinery project, the official said that Saudi Arabia had shown its interest to construct a refinery in 2019, but it could not be implemented owing to several reasons. Then the PDM-led government finalised the refinery policy for investment in green field projects and provided incentives for potential investments.

Now the charter of commitment having all details of the refinery project is ready and Islamabad is expecting a positive response from the KSA. Recently, a Saudi delegation visited Islamabad and all required details were shared with them. This refinery is expected to be constructed at Hub. Earlier, the location of Gwadar also came under discussion.

“The location of refinery will be finalised on the economic viability of the project and most probably the location of Hub is going to be finalised,” said the official.

The SIFC was informed that the secretary petroleum had stated that Saudi Aramco project was ready. Pakistan’s oil sector giants PSO and PPL would be involved in the project as equity shareholders. The KSA has indicated its interest in shares of Reko Diq and an international reputable consultant will be hired to analyse the proposal and recommend modalities, valuation and possible option for selling shares to the Saudi side. The entire exercise needs to be accomplished by December 31, 2023.