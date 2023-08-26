No meeting convened on Alvi’s letter: law ministry

ISLAMABAD: The spokesman for the Ministry of Law confirmed that the letter of President Arif Alvi has been received by the Ministry of Law and said that no decision has been taken with regard to opinion on the letter.

The spokesperson said that the president of the state has sought the opinion of the Law Ministry on the Chief Election Commissioner’s letter regarding the date of election, but the Law Ministry has not called any meeting on election.

President Arif Alvi wrote a letter to the Ministry of Law and Justice after the letter of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, in which he sought the authority’s opinion on the date of elections.