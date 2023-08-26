Two Szabul teachers who failed to meet criteria dismissed

KARACHI: The Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto University of Law (Szabul) has dismissed former dean of law Professor Dr Rukhsar Ahmed and former chairman of law college Associate Professor Dr Owais Sheikh.

Moreover, the process to make Associate Professor Tahreem Farrukh permanent has been stopped, while the issue of awarding honorary degrees to eminent personalities has also been postponed.

These decisions were made during the 22nd meeting of the university’s syndicate on August 21, with Szabul Vice Chancellor Dr Rana Shamim in chair. Dr Ahmed’s dismissal was approved because he possesses a PhD in Islamic Learning instead of a doctorate in law. Dr Sheikh, a PhD from Germany, does not have the required number of research papers, so his appointment was declared illegal.

Moreover, Associate Professor Farrukh’s tenure process was stopped, and a committee was formed to review the issue of his research papers. The decision to award honorary PhDs to five important personalities of the country was also postponed.

The meeting said the university registrar had sent the proposal to the Sindh governor, who did not respond. They pointed out that according to law, the proposal for the honorary PhD must come from the governor. The meeting also rejected the request of giving non-practising allowance to two officers of the university, namely Sorraya Salim and Zeeshan Ali Gachki.