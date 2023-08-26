Officials advised to stay alert: Plan to hack sensitive information exposed

ISLAMABAD: Security agencies have unearthed an attempt of hostile elements to get access to sensitive information by hacking mobile phones of senior government officials, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement on Friday.

The statement said the elements, in the name of senior government officials, in their nefarious designs attempted to acquire sensitive information by sending mobile hacking links to the WhatsApp of senior government officers. The PMO said all government officers have been instructed to remain vigilant and not to respond to any such messages.

Besides, government officers have been instructed to immediately inform the Cabinet Division upon receiving such messages. It said the security agencies of Pakistan are fully alert in this regard.

The statement comes in connection with several audio clips that came to the fore including those from the PM House. Following this, the security at the PM House was called into question. Last year in September, a number of purported audio clips were leaked, which also included one related to former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif from PM House.

APP adds: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Friday arrived in Quetta on a three-day visit to Balochistan.

This is the prime minister’s maiden official visit to his native province after assuming the office. On his arrival at the Quetta airport, he was received by Interim Balochistan Chief Minister Ali Mardan Khan Domki, Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan and Inspector General of Police Abdul Khaliq Sheikh.

The prime minister was accompanied by Caretaker Minister for Interior Sarfraz Bugti, Communications Minister Shahid Tarar and others.