ECP all set to hold village, neighbourhood councils polls in KP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday announced that all preparations have been completed for by-elections to 65 village and neighbourhood councils in 21 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Printing of ballot papers for polling has been completed, which has been handed over to the District Returning Officers and Returning Officers concerned.

The 21 districts where elections will be held are Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Khyber, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, Lucky Marwat, DI Khan, Tank, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Batgram, Torghar, Swat, Shangla, Malakand, Dir Upper, Dir Lower and Bajaur.

A total of 256 polling stations, including 102 male, 89 female and 65 joint polling stations, have been set up for the by-elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. A total of 798 polling booths have been set up in 256 polling stations, in which 385,835 voters will exercise their franchise. These include 208,964 male voters and 176,871 female voters. Keeping in view the security concerns, security agencies and administration concerned have declared 159 polling stations most sensitive, 84 sensitive and 13 normal.