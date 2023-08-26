New US consul general arrives in Lahore

LAHORE: Kristin K Hawkins assumed her position as the new United States Consul General in Lahore on Friday. Ms Hawkins succeeds William K Makaneole in the role.

“I look forward to meeting and working with the people in Punjab province to strengthen the longstanding partnership between the United States and Pakistan,” Ms Hawkins said. “There are many opportunities for us to jointly advance our two countries’ shared interests, including by strengthening economic ties, addressing shared climate and environmental challenges through the US-Pakistan ‘Green Alliance’ framework, and expanding our people-to-people connections.”

Ms Hawkins, the 34th US Consul General in Lahore, is a career member of the US Foreign Service and most recently served as the Coordinator for Economic and Development Assistance at the US Embassy in Islamabad. In that role, she oversaw efforts relating to planning and implementing US civilian assistance programmes in Pakistan.

Ms Hawkins also previously worked in Pakistan from 2015 to 2017 in the US Embassy’s Public Diplomacy Section, where she managed academic and professional exchange programmes and coordinated media engagements. Her other prior assignments in the US Department of State include Senior Georgia Desk Officer in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs in Washington; Deputy Spokesperson in Kyiv, Ukraine; Political Officer and Front Office Staff Assistant in Moscow, Russia; and Consular Officer in Kingston, Jamaica. Ms Hawkins is from Virginia and has a bachelor’s degree in foreign affairs and economics from the University of Virginia. She speaks Russian and has studied Ukrainian and French.