Asim moves into Muhriz Trophy quarters

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Asim Khan moved into the quar terfinals of the Tuanku Muhriz Squash Trophy in Seremban, Malaysia, on Thursday. Second seed Asim beat unseeded Khaled Labib from Egypt 11-2, 12-10, 11-5 in 35 minutes in the second round. Now he will face un seeded Tang Ming Hong from Hong Kong in the quar ter-finals.