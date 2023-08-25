Pak shooters flop at Baku World Championship

KARACHI: Pakistan’s shoot ers ended their campaign dis appointingly at the World Championship in Baku, Azer baijan. Pakistan’s nine top shoot ers participated in the pistol, skeet, and trap events but all except Kishmala flopped. According to details, Gul fam Joseph finished 25th in the qualification round of 10m Air Pistol event with the score of 577 (96, 95, 96, 97, 96, 97, 577). Kishmala Talat in the said category scored 575 (98, 96, 97, 96, 97, 91)to take 10th po sition. She missed qualifica tion for the finals by just min imal difference of the score. Anna Ibtisam secured 31st position with a score of 572 (94, 98, 95, 97, 95, 93) in the said category. In the mixed team cate gory of the said event, the team of Kishmala and Gulfam finished 36th with the score of 570-18x as Gulfam scored 284 (95, 95, 94) and Kishmala scored 286 (98, 93, 95). In the qualification round of 25m pistol women team category, Pakistan took 19th position with a score of 1713- 44x as Kishmala scored 583- 19x, Rasam Gul scored 568- 13x, and Anna Ibtisam’s score was 562-12x. In the individual category of 25m Pistol for women, Kishmala Talat scored 583 points (290, 293)to miss qual ification for the finals by just one position. She secured 9th spot.