Upper Punjab to receive thundershowers today

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued a weather forecast predicting thundershowers for upper Punjab on Friday (today), says a PMD press release. In its latest weather report, the PMD indicated that rain accompanied by wind and thundershowers is expected in several regions, including the Potohar region, Islamabad, Upper/Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, and Kashmir.



During this period, there is also a possibility of heavy rainfall occurring at isolated locations within the Potohar region, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Upper Punjab. Meanwhile, hot and humid weather conditions are expected in other parts of the country.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has noted that monsoon currents originating from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal are making their way into the upper regions of the country. Additionally, a westerly wave has commenced affecting the upper and central parts of Pakistan.