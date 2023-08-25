Govt urged to advance green energy projects

LAHORE: Environment experts and academics have demanded the government advance green energy projects and discourage investments in fossil fuels and other environmentally detrimental ventures.

A conference was organised by the Indus Consortium in partnership with the College of Earth and Environmental Sciences (CEES) at Punjab University.This milestone event showcased compelling documentaries and short films created by students addressing climate-related subjects.

Presiding over the sessions were Prof Dr Sajid Rashid Ahmed, Principal of CEES and Dean Faculty of Geosciences, Punjab University, and Dr Raza Ali Khan from the NED University.

Prof Dr Sajid emphasised that climate change transcends borders and necessitates widespread awareness. He underscored the Islamic principle of cleanliness and lamented the prevailing lack of civic responsibility.Dr Raza Ali Khan, Chairman of the Department of Economics and Management Sciences, delivered a presentation on ‘Climate Change.’