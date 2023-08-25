PO shot dead in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Unidentified gunmen shot dead a proclaimed offender in Mohallah Sirajkhel in Paniala on Thursday.Behram Khan, father of slain PO Suleman, told the police that unknown gunmen had killed his son by firing on him with automatic weapons near Mohallah Sirajkhel in Paniala. He said that had enmity with several people and that he did not know who had killed him.

Police later visited the site of the occurrence and recovered a hand-grenade, four magazines of Kalashnikov and 35 cartridges. The slain PO was wanted to Nawab Police station in two cases of robberies and exchange of fire with the rivals.