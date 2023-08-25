PO shot dead in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Unidentified gunmen shot dead a proclaimed offender in Mohallah Sirajkhel in Paniala on Thursday.Behram Khan, father of slain PO Suleman, told the police that unknown gunmen had killed his son by firing on him with automatic weapons near Mohallah Sirajkhel in Paniala. He said that had enmity with several people and that he did not know who had killed him.
Police later visited the site of the occurrence and recovered a hand-grenade, four magazines of Kalashnikov and 35 cartridges. The slain PO was wanted to Nawab Police station in two cases of robberies and exchange of fire with the rivals.
LAHORE: Environment experts and academics have demanded the government advance green energy projects and discourage...
PESHAWAR: Federal Tax Ombudsman Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah has reconstituted the advisory committee by selecting 22 persons...
NOWSHERA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F provincial leader Alhaj Khan Khattak has said that real change in the country is...
ABBOTTABAD: The COMSATS Employees Association has issued a warning to the university management, advising against...
WANA: Tribal elders, labourers and forest watchers have demanded the government to release funds for South Waziristan...
LAHORE: Speakers at a peace conference have stressed that setting ablaze churches and houses in response to a...