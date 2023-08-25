Release of funds for South Waziristan Forest Division demanded

WANA: Tribal elders, labourers and forest watchers have demanded the government to release funds for South Waziristan Forest Division so that they receive their wages.

In a joint statement, they said that many development projects under the mega project “10 Billion Tree Tsunami”, supervised by the South Waziristan Forest Division, have been completed and these include block plantations, avenue plantations, nursery raising, and enclosures. However, despite a significant amount of time passing, the labourers, watchers, and watchmen involved in these projects have not received their wages and liabilities.

They said the primary reason behind this issue is the non-release of funds by the government.The tribal elders urged the provincial minister of forests and the secretary forests to exert their special efforts in ensuring the allocation of funds for the South Waziristan Forest Division.

They said the funds were necessary to settle the dues of the poor and needy labourers, watchers, and watchmen who have been awaiting their funds for several months.Conversely, the watchers expressed their concerns to the media and said that in the midst of inflation, the stoves in their homes have grown cold, making it difficult to provide for their children.

The watchers warned that if the provincial government did not release the funds, they would be left with no choice but to stage a protest in Peshawar.