PMAP opposes decision on transfer of power distribution companies’ control

PESHAWAR: Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PMAP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter has expressed concern over a recent decision to transfer the control of electricity distribution companies from the federal governance to provincial authority.

Dr Mohammad Ali, the PMAP president, said the caretaker government has the constitutional authority for overseeing elections and managing day-to-day governmental functions. “Making far-reaching decisions of national significance falls beyond the scope of its mandate,” he pointed out.

The PMAP leader underlined the severe financial implications of transferring power distribution companies to provinces, particularly when these companies were already grappling with financial losses.

He said such a move placed a financial burden on provinces like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which lacked the fiscal resilience to absorb these losses.Dr Mohammad Ali said his party stance was unequivocal that the federal government should authorize power generation and establish a provincial grid and provincial transmission for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has the potential to generate more than 7,000 megawatts of electricity, surpassing its actual requirement of 2,500 megawatts.Additionally, added the PMAP leader, hydroelectricity production in the province is a cost-effective option.

Dr. Mohammad Ali alleged that there was a disparity as the federal government purchases a unit for 80 paisa and resells it to the province for Rs 55 per unit, underscoring the need for rectification.

He said empowering Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to generate its electricity and transferring the hydroelectric projects, along with the associated Rs 650 billion debt, from the federal government represented a pivotal step in achieving energy self-sufficiency.

Dr Mohammad Ali asserted that decisions made during the Council of Common Interests meeting, where the transfer of electricity distribution companies control was endorsed, were constitutionally and legally questionable.

This stems from the fact that two participating provinces, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, were represented by caretaker governments instead of elected representatives, as mandated by the Constitution.

The PMAP leader emphasized that caretaker governments lack the authority to make arbitrary decisions which were against the constitutional and legal norms.