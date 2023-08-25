ANP leader flays hike in power tariff

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) leader on Thursday said that inflation, power outages and hike in power tariff had made life miserable for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The ANP leader said that the people had developed mental health issues due to the unbearable hike in prices of daily use commodities and electricity. The hike in the power tariff could be termed extortion by the government, he added.

He said that the federal government was exploiting the resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and refusing to pay the outstanding amount.

He said that the government had made living difficult for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and continuous raise in the tariff of electricity was rubbing salt into their wounds. The decision was unconstitutional and should be reverted, he added.