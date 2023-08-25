SCCI demands steps to revive economy

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has backed the trader community protest against the rising inflation, high electricity, gas tariffs and petroleum products prices, urging the interim government to take steps for reviving the economy.

Various trade organisations have recently launched a protest to express anger at the rising charges of various utilities by arranging camps at business centres in the heart of the city.

The SCCI is the main business chamber of KP which is headed by an acting president after the elected president of the trade body, Muhammad Ishaq, quit the office citing the interference in the affairs of the chamber.

SCCI Acting President Ijaz Khan Afridi in a statement on Thursday said that the economy was deteriorating with each passing day and the government was helpless. “We don’t know who is running the government,” he added.

He said economic, trade and commercial activities had been adversely affected due to frequent increase in electricity, gas tariffs, petroleum products prices and high dollar exchange rate.

The SCCI chief criticized the interim government after alleging that it was endorsing policies of the previous coalition government which, he alleged, left the economy in an extremely dangerous situation.

He called for resolving the issues of the businessmen and providing them facilities and incentives to revive the economy and attain sustainable progress.

The SCCI chief asked the interim government to restrain from enforcing, what he alleged were, anti-business steps and introduce business-friendly policies after consulting stakeholders to put the national economy on a path of sustainable growth.

“How can the economy, trade, exports and business flourish when dollars are unavailable and its exchange rate is over Rs300?” he asked.The SCCI chief warned that the economy would collapse and Pakistan may face the Sri Lanka-like situation if the interim government didn’t realize the gravity of the situation.

“The country is economically unstable while industries, business, trade and exports are plummeting with each passing day”, he added.He called for evolving independent economic policies to free the country from the clutches of financial institutions forever.