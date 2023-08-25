3 hospitals closed by staff for lack of salaries

KHAR: The three category-D hospitals were closed for non-payment of salaries to the doctors and paramedic staff for the last six months. Talking to reporters, the staff of Larkholozu in Mamond said that they had not been paid their salaries for the last six months due to which their families were facing great hardships in the prevailing price-hike.

They also said that huge funds were spent on the construction of buildings for the hospitals but there were no life-saving drugs despite the fact the district was experiencing an emergency-like situation due to incidents of terrorism and militancy.

They complained that it was their economic murder when they were not being paid their meagre salaries.

The doctors said that the government operationalized three Category-D hospitals in Larkholozu in Mamond, Pashat in Salarzai and Nawagai one and a half years ago under public-private partnership run by TCP.

They said that the hospitals were the best facility for the provision of better health services to the people at their doorsteps but later the government stopped the payment of salaries to the staff.

It may be mentioned that all the doctors and paramedic staff working at the three category-D hospitals run by Trans Continental Pharma (TCP) under public-private partnership had recently staged a protest against the non-payment of salaries.

The staff of three hospitals, including Larkholozu in Mamond, Pashat in Salarzai and Nawagai, had gathered outside the Bajaur Press Club and demanded release of their stuck up salaries.

They had threatened to stage a protest sit-in outside the Chief Minister’s House and Governor’s House in Peshawar if their outstanding salaries were not paid forthwith.