Elder takes up merged districts issues with PM

PESHAWAR: A noted elder from Orakzai tribal district, Dr Abdul Janan Madni, during a meeting with caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar took up matters pertaining to peace and development in the merged districts.

Talking to The News, he said the prime minister evinced interest in measures proposed by him for restoration of peace in the tribal districts and putting these regions on the fast-track development, assuring support for the purpose.

Dr Janan said he suggested to the prime minister to visit the tribal districts. He hoped the prime minister would take steps for peace and uplift of the tribal districts as a priority as these regions had been ignored in the past.