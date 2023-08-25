Delegation visits Safe City

Islamabad:The CPO Safe City/Traffic welcomed the delegation from the National Police Academy’s mid-career management course in the Safe City Islamabad, a police public relations officer said.

He said that the delegation visits the command and control centre, data hub unit, modern technology-equipped cameras, and the Police operations centre hall. They were fully briefed about the procedures and its effectiveness. The delegation was also briefed that Safe City Islamabad is playing a significant role in various sectors through modern techniques, including the Police Operations Centre, Emergency Control Centre, Data Hub, Dispatch Control Centre, E-Challan System, and the “Pukar-15” helpline.