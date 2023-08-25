Anti-terrorist course starts for police

Islamabad:Sixteenth basic anti-terrorist course for personnel of Islamabad Capital Police has been started in Police Lines Headquarters here with a purpose to enhance the professional capabilities of the police officials, a police spokesman said.

The anti-terrorist courses have been initiated on the direction of IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, who asked to start numerous courses for police officers and officials including Anti-Terrorist, investigation and combat are being organised for police personnel. As many as 25 women and 46 male police personnel are participating in the three months course in which the officials will be trained in physical fitness, weapon handling, safe recovery of hostages, control of armed elements and maintaining law and order situation.