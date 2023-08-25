Tribute paid to martyrs

Islamabad:The entire nation pays rich tribute paid to the martyred soldiers during the exchange of fire in Waziristan yesterday. Pakistan army is continuously making sacrifices for the defence of Pakistan, and the sacrifices of the soldiers of army will not go in vain. The whole nation is with the armed forces to end terrorism and the entire nation is aware that Army is the guarantor of the defence of the country, said Senior Vice President of Sardar Group Dr Sardar Rashid Ilyas Khan stated this while addressing a delegation. Whenever the country faced with internal and external threats, the army not only served the country and the nation but also created an eternal story of sacrifices, he said.
The nation pays tribute to the army commandos and the brave local youths for the rescue operation as the SSG commandos risked their lives to save the school students in a dangling chair-lift. “We should talk about boost the morale of our army on every front, because it is clear that Pakistan is strong and stable because of army and 25 million people are sleeping peacefully and living in a free country,” he added.
Islamabad:The CPO Safe City/Traffic welcomed the delegation from the National Police Academy’s mid-career management...
Islamabad:Sixteenth basic anti-terrorist course for personnel of Islamabad Capital Police has been started in Police...
Rawalpindi:The Duty Judge of Cyber Crime Wing Farzana Kausar has sent eight accused in fraud of millions of rupees...
Islamabad:This August once again AEO Pakistan is organising Pakistan’s biggest study abroad education. The fair...
Islamabad:The Pakistan National Council of the Arts inaugurated a mesmerizing new exhibition titled 'Tiraz' on...
Islamabad:The Federal Capital Police, Thursday have gunned down one member of the Afghan criminal gang, the other...