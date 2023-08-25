Tribute paid to martyrs

Islamabad:The entire nation pays rich tribute paid to the martyred soldiers during the exchange of fire in Waziristan yesterday. Pakistan army is continuously making sacrifices for the defence of Pakistan, and the sacrifices of the soldiers of army will not go in vain. The whole nation is with the armed forces to end terrorism and the entire nation is aware that Army is the guarantor of the defence of the country, said Senior Vice President of Sardar Group Dr Sardar Rashid Ilyas Khan stated this while addressing a delegation. Whenever the country faced with internal and external threats, the army not only served the country and the nation but also created an eternal story of sacrifices, he said.

The nation pays tribute to the army commandos and the brave local youths for the rescue operation as the SSG commandos risked their lives to save the school students in a dangling chair-lift. “We should talk about boost the morale of our army on every front, because it is clear that Pakistan is strong and stable because of army and 25 million people are sleeping peacefully and living in a free country,” he added.