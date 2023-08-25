Scores of students attend education expo

Islamabad:This August once again AEO Pakistan is organising Pakistan’s biggest study abroad education. The fair being organised across 10 major cities of the country i.e., Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Multan, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Bahawalpur and Hyderabad.

The AEO expo is providing an ideal platform to prospective students across the country, to get free expert advice and counselling about how to apply to study in at top ranked international universities in Australia, USA, Canada and UK. Representatives of more than 20 universities/institutes are participating at the expo providing golden opportunity for Pakistani students to get free guidance and counselling for their future study endeavours. Information about IELTS test and preparatory classes is also being provided at the expo.

The fourth and fifth exhibitions of the series were successfully held today in Serena Hotel, Islamabad and Hotel One, Faisalabad. Hundreds of students along with their parents participated at the expo with great interest and excitement to enrol for admissions at top ranked Australian and other leading International Universities. The participants appreciated AEO’s effort in the provision of a perfect platform offering free counselling sessions with official representatives of international universities to explore the options of enrolling for a degree of their choice.

The next expo of the series will be in Multan on 25 August; Hotel One Tariq Road, Karachi 26 August Beach Luxury Hotel, Abbottabad 26 August Hotel One, Peshawar 27 August Serena Hotel, Hyderabad 27 August Indus Hotel and Bahawalpur 27th August Four Seasons Restaurant. Entry to the exhibition is 'FREE' with a mask and Scholarships opportunities are also available. With over 5000 alumni and 300,000+ IELTS registrations, AEO Pakistan over the past two decades has established itself as Australian & Global Education Specialists, the most trusted IELTS and OET Test Centre in Pakistan. AEO Pakistan operates as the official Liaison office for over 40 leading Australian Universities/Institutions and facilitates the enrolment of international students at these Universities / Institutions.