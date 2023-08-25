Crackdown on Afghan gangsters

Islamabad:The Federal Capital Police, Thursday have gunned down one member of the Afghan criminal gang, the other wounded critically, involved in snatching gun from a guard of Aftab Bugti, the brother of Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti after shot him injured at Choongi no. 26, falling in the jurisdiction of Noon police station Wednesday late evening.

The Noon Police have lodged first information report (FIR) under sections 7 of anti-terrorist act (ATA) with 324/ PPC, quoting statement of a passer-by Khalid Ali, saying that three bike riding gunmen opened indiscriminate firing at the people standing under the bridge while a person fell down after receiving a bullet injury.

The assailants sped away after snatching the gun from the injured person who was later shifted to hospital. The police said that the wounded person was identified as Lal Jan Bugti, who was shifted to PIMS hospital but later taken to a private hospital.

The police authorities’ finalised plan to initiate crackdown on the gangsters involved in the shooting at Lal Jan Bugti after constituting various team including a main raiding squad after tracing their location by using Safe City Cameras, police said and added that on Thursday upon receiving tips, the main squad reached the tip of location and cordoned off the area but the gangsters opened firing at the police party. During the cross firing, a gangster was gunned down while the other, identified as Amanullah, was arrested in injured condition. The police, however, claimed that both the gangsters were targeted by their own accomplices who have disappeared from the scene during shootout. A gunshot hit on the bullet-proof jacket of a cop Liaquat Ali but he remained save.

The police said that the gangsters were found involved in different heinous crimes and the police have recovered arms and ammunitions, snatched motor bikes and mobile phone sets and other valuable from the custody of the arrested gangster lodging FIR under sections 302/324/353/186 and under Armed Ordinance. The people engaged in the investigation of the case said that the Afghan gangsters were involved in heinous offences including armed robberies, mobile snatching, killing, kidnapping for ransom and other street crimes, police said.

The police affirmed that the Afghan gang was involved in kidnapping a businessman, identified as Mohammad Naeem Khan who was with his elderly mother when his car bearing Registration no. BBB-759 was intercepted at G-10/4 near Umar Market on 22 of August, by the 4 gangsters riding a vehicle, equipped with sophisticated weapons, dragged the businessman out of his car, pushed him in a van and sped away towards Margalla Road. The police disclosed that the victim Mohammad Naeem Khan was real brother of judge of Islamabad Amal Khan, who informed the area police but the police ignored his information and avoided to take quick action against the Afghan captors.

The Ramna police, later, lodged an FIR against the gangsters when the IGP Islamabad took notice on their ignorance, on the complaint of Saima Naeem wife of the victim under section 365 PPC. The police investigating the such cases, asserted that the arrested member of the criminal was associated with the Afghan gangsters involved in the kidnapping of a businessman from Sector G/10-4 and attacking on the gunman of Aftab Bugti Wednesday. The police however, are trying to hunt the remaining members of the Afghan gangs active in Islamabad.