UAE envoy invites health minister to COP28

Islamabad:Expressing highest appreciation on appointment of top public health specialist Dr. Nadeem Jan as Health Minister Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salim Al-Zaabi, said it reflects seriousness of the Pakistan state.

The ambassador called on the Minister of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Dr Nadeem Jan today to present a joint invitation letter from the UAE minister of Health and Prevention, UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change and the Director-General WHO on the forthcoming 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change to be held in Nov-Dec this year. The Ambassador lauded Government of Pakistan's approach of assigning right man for the right job in appointing Pakistan's top public health specialist Dr. Nadeem Jan as the country's health minister. The Minister of Health welcomed the dignitaries and appreciated UAE exponential support to Pakistan in Health System Development, particularly for the Polio eradication under UAE PAP and for human health and well-being interconnected with climate change. The Secretary Health, Mr Iftikhar Ali Shallwani was also present during the meeting.

The Minister Health said the UAE is Pakistan’s strong and valuable partner, and that the brotherly relations between the two countries were bound to strengthen in the times to come. The Minister Health expressed his keen desire to work whole heartedly for the health and well-being of his nation and make some tangible improvement in the health sector to fulfill the aspirations of the people of Pakistan.