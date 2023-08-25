CDA chief takes charge

Islamabad:Chief Commissioner Islamabad Captain (r) Anwarul Haq assumed charge of chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Thursday.
Anwarul Haq who previously was posted as Member Environment CDA, was appointed as chief commissioner Islamabad Friday last. Thr Establishment division on Thursday issued a notification regarding his appointment as CDA chairman. Being ex-officio member of CDA board, the Chief Commissioner Islamabad is also appointed as CDA chairman by virtue of section 6(2) of CDA Ordinance 1960.
