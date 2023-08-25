CDA chief takes charge

Islamabad:Chief Commissioner Islamabad Captain (r) Anwarul Haq assumed charge of chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CD­A) on Thursday.

Anwarul Haq who previously was posted as Member Environment CDA, was appointed as chief commissioner Islamabad Friday last. Thr Establishment division on Thursday issued a notification regarding his appointment as CDA chairman. Being ex-officio member of CDA board, the Chief Commissioner Islamabad is also appointed as CDA chairman by virtue of section 6(2) of CDA Ordinance 1960.