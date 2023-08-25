Schoolteachers’ transfer takes flak over ‘rules violation’

Islamabad:The Federal Directorate of Education has transferred 58 teachers on 'temporary duty', including 41 women, from various federal government (FG) schools to model colleges attracting criticism of teachers, who insist the move violates the government's rules and will badly hit the cause of formal education in the capital city.

A school principal told 'The News' that the use of the temporary duty concept for those transfers didn't align with the Appointment, Promotion & Transfer Rules. "The transfers breach the terms of the government servants' agreements and show disparities in categories and entitlements," he said. An official of the FDE said FG schools and model colleges operated under distinct streams, each governed by separate recruitment rules and maintaining separate seniority lists for their teachers.

He said FG schools, being a pioneering educational setup since the establishment of the capital city, differed significantly from model colleges, which fell in the jurisdiction of the FDE in 1993 with its own set of recruitment rules. The official said those differences in rules and seniority lists rendered it legally problematic to temporarily transfer teachers from FG schools to model colleges. A teacher said while the transfers and postings of government servants fell within the employer's purview, the reshuffle must conform to the terms of service ' agreements and should not be driven by "mala fide intent" on part of the relevant officials.

He, however, said the current transfers appeared to diverge from the agreed-upon terms, potentially violating the Appointment, Promotion & Transfer (APT) rules of the government. The teacher said such transfers could negatively impact the quality of education provided in FG schools, ultimately affecting the students. "This move can lead to litigation," he said.

Many teachers resented the transfers, asserting that their commitment lies with the FG schools where they were initially appointed. They argue that those transfers primarily benefited model colleges at the expense of FG schoolchildren.

Teachers insisted that their employment contracts weren't modified under which they were hired to serve in FG schools and not model colleges. Fazal-e-Maula, the chairman of the teachers' Joint Action Committee, said the panel would resist those transfers through various means. He said abrupt transfers not only failed to serve the cause of formal education but also violated the principles outlined in the teachers' original service contracts. "Teachers were appointed to serve in the FG schools and not model colleges, so, their transfers, as such, infringe upon initial terms and conditions of their employment," he said.

A delegation of FG school teachers led by Fazal-e-Maula visited the office of Minister for Federal Education but the latter was unavailable. Fazal-e-Maula said the teachers would make another attempt to meet the minister to discuss the matter for necessary measures.