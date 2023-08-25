Two minors molested by teachers

Islamabad: A nine-year-old schoolgirl tried to commit suicide after an alleged molestation attempt by her tutor, by jumping down from rooftop of her house, police said.

The unfortunate incident happened on the outskirts of Islamabad falling in the jurisdiction of Shalimar police station. The police, however, have lodged a case and arrested the tutor, alleged rapist identified as Malik Jahanzeb.

A resident of Maira Bairi, a suburb of Islamabad, lodged a complaint with the Shalimar police station, saying that he is father of three daughters of the ages of 5, 7 and 9 years, adding that he arranged tutor, Jahanzeb, a teacher by profession. His daughters started going for tuition at the tutor’s home located near his house.

Some 14 days ago his daughter came back from tuition, she was very depressed. Her mother tried to ask the reason of her depressive behaviour but she didn’t tell anything. Two weeks ago she went to rooftop of her house and jumped down causing serious injuries including her arm and leg fracture. She, however, was shifted to a hospital where she told her mother after query that her tutor Jahanzeb raped her by putting dagger on her neck after showing her nude videos on his mobile phone. The police have registered an FIR and arrested him.

In another incident, a 7-year-old student has been raped in his school at Kurri Road by his teacher. The Bani Gala police have arrested the suspect and started investigation.