‘12 children on average subjected to sexual abuse daily’

Islamabad:Cruel Numbers Report (January-June 2023) by ‘Sahil’ shows that a total of 2,227 cases of child abuse were reported in media during last six months with more boys (593) then girls (457) abused in the age bracket of 6 to 15 years. The data shows that 12 children on average every day were subjected to sexual abuse.

‘Sahil’ - an organisation that is working to develop a protective environment for children - launched ‘Six Months Cruel Numbers 2023’, a data on child sexual abuse cases reported in newspapers during the first six month of 2023, on Thursday. The purpose of the data is to provide facts and figures about child sexual abuse and its dynamics and to contribute to existing information on Child Sexual Abuse (CSA) in Pakistan. The primary source of data collection is newspapers and directly reported to ‘Sahil’. This year ‘Sahil’ 86 daily national and regional newspapers were monitored to collect data. Data shows that in the time period of Jan-Jun 2023, a total 2,531 number of abusers were involved in abusing children and in most of the crimes, abusers are related or known to the children or the family. According to statistics, 912 abusers involved in the total cases were acquaintances, 498 were strangers. While in 215 acquaintances along with strangers were involved crimes against children. The other categories like neighbours, relatives, teachers, shopkeepers, drivers, and others are also usually known to the victims or their families.

In 16 per cent of cases, crimes against children occurred at the abuser’s place because the abusers trap the innocent children and take them to their places and abuse them. Around 11 per cent cases of victim’s place, 4 per cent in the field and 2 per cent cases were reported in place of worship and educational institute. Around 31 per cent of the total crimes happened in the streets that is huge in number because abusers abduct the children from streets and taken away. The report reveals that 53 cases of child pornography were reported in the previous six months only and 61 children committed suicide during this time period. The data reveals that this year, similarly to last year, the age group 6-15 years is the most vulnerable age group. This age group is in more danger. Out of the total cases 47 per cent were in theses age group.

The data shows that the cases of abduction continue to top of the list of the crime category with 44 per cent cases, 13 per cent case of sodomy, 10 per cent cases of rape and 9 per cent cases of missing children were reported whereas multiple types of crimes were committed in the first six month of 2023. In the first six months, out of the total 53 reported cases of CSA and pornography, 72 per cent of victims were boys and 28 per cent of victims were girls whereas the percentage of cases of pornography remain the same as compared to Jan – Jun 2022. The report says that the fear of disclosure of their identity motivates the abuser to film the crime (pornography) for threatening the victims or to murder them after such crimes. This year cases of murder after CSA also remained same as in the year 2022. In Jan – Jun 2023 total 36 cases of murder after sexual abuse were reported. Whereas the report says that incest cases have been decreased as compare to last year data i.e. 10 cases (Jan-Jun 2023) as compared to 17 cases (Jan-Jun 2022).

The six-month data shows that 45 per cent of cases of child abuse were reported from rural areas and 55 per cent cases were reported from urban areas. Provincial categorization shows that 74 per cent of the total cases were reported from Punjab and 7 per cent from the ICT. The rest of the cases were reported from other provinces including 14 per cent from Sindh, 3 per cent from KPK, and 2 per cent from Balochistan, AJK & GB. The data analysis of violence against children shows that 963 cases were reported in the last six months in which again boys were more victimized as compare to girls. Out of total 963 cases 647 boys and 316 girls were victimized. The data shows that 268 cases of drowning, 148 murder, 144 accident, 61 cases of suicide and 18 other kind of incidents were reported. Out of total of 963 incidents, 760 children died. The reason behind these cases is negligence of parents.