PHA speeds up anti-dengue activities

LAHORE:Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Thursday reviewed the progress of the ongoing drive against dengue in the City.

According to spokesperson, on the orders of Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo, field directors have been instructed to ensure the implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs). Earlier this week, dengue spraying operations were initiated at various PHA facilities, including offices, workshops, washrooms, nurseries, and fountains. He disclosed that an army of mosquito killer fish has also been released in fountains and other water resources under PHA control to prevent the larvae from nurturing and spreading the virus.