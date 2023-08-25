IG orders crackdown on narcotics dealers

LAHORE:IG Dr Usman Anwar has issued orders to launch a crackdown on drug dealers across the province, including Lahore.

Presiding over a meeting at the Central Police Office, he directed for mobilising the SHOs and anti-narcotics units to combat drug peddling and said that intelligence-based operations should be intensified to suppress drug peddlers in the vicinity of educational institutions and hostels.

He said that an effective action plan should be formed with the cooperation of government and private institutions for the rehabilitation of drug addicts across the province. He said that he will take action against the officers with poor performance in the suppression of drug trafficking and all officers should regularly send reports of operations conducted against drug peddlers to the Central Police Office. He directed for ensuring provision of facilities as per SOPs and protocols of Special Initiative Police Stations (SIPS). He said that the Special Initiative Police Station should have all facilities including sanitation, logistics, IT, front desk.

Meanwhile, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana Thursday ordered a crackdown on big fish involved in the narcotics trade to save the youth from this menace. He asked the divisional officers to ensure stringent actions against drug peddlers, adding that strong measures be taken to remove drug peddlers from educational institutions' surroundings. He also called for close monitoring of the activities of drug pushers by SHOs within their jurisdictions and suggested enhanced collaboration with the public prosecution department to ensure strict punishments for them.

The CCPO proposed seeking the assistance of respected scholars to instill a societal hatred for narcotics in alignment with Islamic teachings. He suggested organising lectures against drugs in mosques and educational institutions to sensitize the youth about this menace. He also highlighted the vital role of the media in saving society from the curse of narcotics. He urged parents to keep a vigilant eye on their children and their social circles. Drug peddlers are a bane to society and pose a threat to our future generations, he maintained.