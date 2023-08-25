IPH to start certificate courses

LAHORE:The Institute of Public Health (IPH) in collaboration with Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) is starting six-month certificate courses from next month (September) in various fields, including Medical Education, Bio Statics, Writing and Research and many other subjects. Both doctor and non-doctor students will be able to take admission in these courses. Dean IPH Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir said this after meeting with LUMS representative Prof Dr Shahpar Mirza in his office. Director Medical Education IPH Dr Saima Ayub, Head of Department of Mother and Child Health MCH Dr Rukhsana, Dr Rabia and other related persons were also present in the meeting.

Dr Zarfishan said that the necessary arrangements were being finalised for the courses. She said that the institute was a signatory of an MoU with LUMS and both the institutes were cooperating in various research and education projects and this cooperation would be enhanced in the future.