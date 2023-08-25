Urban Unit team briefed on Wasa projects

Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) is completing its development projects and desalination operations with the help of GIS mapping.

This was revealed in a meeting between the Wasa Managing Director Ghafran Ahmed and Chief Operating Officer Urban Unit Aman Anwar Kadwai at Wasa Head Office here Thursday. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Wasa MD Ghafran Ahmed in which Xen Headquarters Mudassar Javed briefed the delegation of Urban Unit regarding Wasa projects. He informed the meeting about the Wasa Lahore's Digital Complaint Management System and Revenue Dashboard. Chief Operating Officer of Urban Unit also visited monsoon control room.

Apart from this, the delegation was also informed about the measures taken in relation to non-revenue water of Wasa and a briefing was given regarding the GIS section of WasaLahore.