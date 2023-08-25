Caretaker CM inspected Shahdara flyover project and reviewed progress on the construction work. It was informed during the briefing that 80 percent work on the project has been completed.

Mohsin Naqvi assigned the task to complete the project 100 percent by next month. The contractor of a private company gave a guarantee to complete the project by the last week of September and signed on the project brief. The contractor revealed that InshaAllah the project would be completed at the earliest according to the vision of the CM. Mohsin Naqvi expressed his satisfaction over the progress being made on the project and its quality work.