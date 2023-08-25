Industrialists team calls on minister

A delegation of industrialists called on Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer at Tevta Secretariat here Thursday.

They discussed settlement of export processing zone Sialkot, restoration of cancelled plots and problems of Sialkot industry. The minister assured the industrialists of resolving their legitimate issues.

Talking to the delegation, SM Tanveer said that the government was keen that factories should be set up in industrial estates and people should be given employment. The Export Processing Zone will be fully operationalised in Sialkot. He said that the caretaker government had resolved 40 years old cases of industrialists.

He said that he was standing with the industrialists for the protection of their rights. Boards of Management of Industrial Estates have been constituted in consultation with the stakeholders. The boards will give their plans with regard to development works in the industrial estates.

Additional Secretary Commerce, PBIT CEO, PSIC Deputy Managing Director, Senior Financial Adviser and the officers concerned were also present in the meeting. The delegation comprised of Khawaja Masood of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot, Chairman Pakistan Gloves Association Chaudhry Ejaz, Malik Naeem, Salman Mir and others.