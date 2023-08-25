Experts for improving agri yield thru water management

LAHORE:Experts at a panel discussion organised at Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) agreed on the need for innovative irrigation solutions to improve agricultural productivity through efficient water management and modern irrigation methods.

The discussion was aligned with this year’s World Water Week theme focusing on innovative solutions for a water-wise world. Former Senator and Minister Irrigation, Punjab, Mohsin Leghari emphasised that stakeholders must collaborate on innovative solutions specific to Pakistan’s agriculture challenges. ‘In light of climate change, increasing food security issues, and considering we are an agrarian economy, it is imperative to improve agricultural productivity through efficient water management and modern irrigation methods.’

Highlighting flagship Caring for Water-Pakistan (C4W-Pakistan) initiative, Sheikh Waqar Ahmad, Head of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability, of a private company said, ‘C4W-Pakistan is a blueprint for gauging collective action and has three pillars: factories, communities, and agriculture. Dr Abu Bakr Muhammad, Director Center for Water Informatics & Technology (WIT), LUMS, emphasised on putting water at the core of action plans and policy. He stressed the need for communities, companies and governments to come up with innovative solutions to secure water that can help maintain the balance between people and nature.

Other notable speakers, including Member Committee on Water Issues in Islamabad Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, environmental journalist Zofeen Ebrahim, water expert Imran Saqib Khalid, owner Sukeki Farms Sultan Ahmed Bhatti, all stressed the urgency of advanced irrigations methods as part of water stewardship.

Since more than 90% of Pakistan’s water resources are used in agriculture, farmers need assistance to shift to drip irrigation to reduce water wastage, and stakeholders need to work collectively towards innovative solutions by linking together practice, science, policy and decision-making. Organised between 20th and 24th this year, World Water Week highlights the global water challenges and explores new ways of managing water and focuses on the ways we value water.