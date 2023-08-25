City receives scattered rain

LAHORE:Scattered rain was witnessed in the City here Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions with increased humidity during the next 24 hours. The rain started in the afternoon and continued till evening in different spans in various localities. Wasa teams were active in the field and ready to counter any heavy rainy spells.

Met officials said monsoon currents from Arabian Sea & Bay of Bengal are penetrating in upper parts of the country. A westerly wave has started affecting upper and central parts.

They predicted that rain-wind/thundershower was expected in Potohar region, Islamabad, Upper/Central Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir while heavy falls may also occur at isolated places in Potohar region, Islamabad, Khyber-Pakthunkhwa, Kashmir and Upper Punjab. Hot and humid weather was expected in other parts of the country.

Rainfall occurred in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Mangla, Murree, Attock, Jhelum, Kotli, Muzaffarabad, Garhi Dupatta, Rawalakot, Saidu Sharif, Balakot, Dir, Kakul, Buner, Pattan, Bannu, Malam Jabba, Cherat, Chitral, Bagrote, Gupis and Chillas.

Thursday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Bannu where mercury reached 43°C, while in Lahore, it was 37.2°C and minimum was 27.4°C.