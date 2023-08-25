EPD squads to control smog

In a proactive move to counter smog, Environmental Protection Department (EPD) Punjab constituted special squads here Thursday. The decision was taken in a meeting held between Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa and Environment Secretary Punjab Dr Sajid Mehmood. Commissioner told the meeting that the special squads comprised of the officers of district administration, EPD, MCL and LDA.
Commissioner Lahore said that the environment-friendly activities would be encouraged. He revealed that Section 144 would be imposed in the Lahore division within the next 24 hours banning burning of crop residue.
