Chief Secy orders action against polluters

LAHORE:The caretaker Punjab government has issued instructions to all the deputy commissioners to start a crackdown on polluters for controlling smog. The instructions were issued by Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman while presiding over a meeting held at the Civil Secretariat here Thursday.

Senior Member Board of Revenue and secretaries of departments concerned attended the meeting while all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through a video link. The chief secretary ordered that stern action should be taken against stubble burning, the industries and vehicles causing air pollution and special anti-smog squads be formed in Lahore, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, and Sialkot. He said that preventive measures were indispensable to overcome the smog, adding that the responsibilities would be reassigned to the departments.

The CS mentioned that all the departments should make collective efforts to control smog. The task of controlling environmental pollution is a service to humanity, he added. He also asked the deputy commissioners to ensure construction of new washrooms for passengers at petrol pumps situated at highways.

The meeting reviewed the implementation of the ‘Ab Gaon Chamkeinge’ programme and the campaign against encroachments. The officials briefed the participants that special check-posts would be established in City for checking smoke-emitting vehicles and surveillance would be done through drone cameras with thermal sensors at night. They said that only kilns with zigzag technology would be allowed to work.