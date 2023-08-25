JI peace moot wants punishment to Jaranwala culprits

LAHORE:Speakers at a peace conference have stressed that setting ablaze churches and houses in response to a blasphemy incident is against the teachings of Islam and entire nation is sad over the incident.

Protection of all minorities is the responsibility of the state which failed in its duty in Jaranwala, they said while addressing the peace conference held by JI Punjab and chaired by JI ameer Sirajul Haq while a number of Christian clergy and leaders of other minorities also addressed it at Mansoora on Thursday. JI Secretary General Ameer-ul-Azeem, Central Punjab ameer Javed Kasuri and others were also present. Sirajul Haq said JI had condemned this tragedy from the first day as it believed in the principles of respect for humanity, tolerance and peaceful coexistence, demanding those involved should be punished severely. He announced that JI would convene a national convention of all minorities in September in Islamabad to carry forward the peace caravan, stressing that Pakistan belongs to all of its citizens and they will live together and protect each other's life and property. He said JI wanted to give the message through the peace conference that Pakistan is an abode of all religions and its prosperous future depends on peace. He said anyone who destroys peace of the country is its enemy. He said the meaning of Islam is the security and peace. He said Muslims are the majority in 58 countries in the world, while Muslims are in the minority in 100 countries. It is necessary to protect the minorities in Pakistan to ensure the sanctity of their mosques and holy places around the world. He said JI affiliated social welfare organisation, Al-Khidmat Foundation, should rebuild the damaged houses as soon as possible. Sirajul Haq called for the establishment of a national commission dedicated to minority affairs. He said this commission's primary purpose would be to safeguard the rights of minority religious groups, including Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, and others.

Amir-ul-Azeem said JI respects all minorities as commanded by Islam, and consider them as part of the Pakistani community and did not even use the word minority in its manifesto. Javed Kasuri said JI is standing with the minorities in this hour of sorrow with a sad heart and want to see justice in Pakistan.

He warned that setting up courts on the roads for avenging blasphemy is a dangerous act for country’s security and prosperity. Kamran Michael said Jaranwala tragedy is a very sad incident and the performance of the law enforcement agencies has been exposed in this incident. Our number is less but we are not less patriotic than anyone else.